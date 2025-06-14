New Delhi Jun 14 (PTI) India's first mixed disability cricket team is set to participate in a Mixed Disability IT20 Series in England from June 21 to July 3.

Svayam, a leading accessibility organisation, in collaboration with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) organised a warm send-off ceremony for the Indian men's mixed disability cri. . cket team..

Also Read | ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money: Check How Much Amount All Nations Will Receive in INR.

In a first for inclusive sports, the Indian mixed disability cricket team is set to play its debut international series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.former .

Sminu Jindal, founder-chairperson of Svayam, and former India cricketer Madan Lal were part of the send-off ceremony.

Also Read | South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy Since 1998.

Under captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante, the team will tour England to play in a seven-match series. The highlight of the tour is a game at the legendary Lord's - a first for India's men's mixed disability cricket team, with another match on July 1 in Bristol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)