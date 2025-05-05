Lima (Peru), May 5 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Parv Choudhary fetched a bronze medal in the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships here.

Competing in the youth boys 96kg weight class, Parv heaved a total of 315kg. He lifted 140kg in snatch while his clean and jerk effort of 175 kg fetched him a silver medal in the category on Sunday.

This is India's third medal in the ongoing tournament. Jyoshna Sabar (40kg) and Harsabardhan Sahu (49kg) had also won bronze medals in their respective weight categories last week.

At the World Championships, medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift, unlike the Olympic Games.

