Melbourne [Australia], April 13 (ANI): Australian and Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned to Australia for treatment of his torn right hamstring, putting doubts over his participation in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per ESPNCricinfo, Australia's skipper for the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies/USA starting from June 1 this year was called back by Cricket Australia, following some consultations with his IPL franchise.

Marsh had missed the Capitals' previous two matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). His last appearance was during a 106-run-loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Vizag. Marsh had made 61 runs in four matches with the best score of 23 and taken a wicket.

The final decision on Marsh's further participation in the IPL is yet to be taken. Marsh is a player carefully managed by CA during the last one year. He has been an in-form all-format player for Australia, having secured the Allan Border Medal as Australia's best men's player of the year for 2023. He starred in Australia's sixth 50-over World Cup title, with 441 runs in 10 matches, with two centuries and a fifty. He also took two wickets.

DC has one more injury concern to worry about as he has undergone scans for a his finger injured while batting against LSG on Friday. Warner has swelling on his finger. He has scored 166 runs in six matches, including a fifty.

DC's next game is against Gujarat Titans on April 17 and they currently have four points in six games, after two wins in six games. They secured a six-wicket win against LSG on Friday. (ANI)

