By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar from Jammu won a gold medal in the individual category in the Fazza World Ranking Tournament, held in Dubai.

He started his career in archery in 2017 and before that, he used to work in a roadside shop to meet his ends. Rakesh met with an accident in 2009 and became wheelchair-ridden. Talking about the hardships he faced, Rakesh revealed that he tried to commit suicide thrice.

However, the athlete is now past the hard times and shifted all his focus on the sport. Since starting his career in archery, Rakesh has won three gold medals in different competitions.

"I met with an accident in 2009 and from there, my life changed. It was very tough for me to live a normal life. I was on bed for at least six months but after three or four years, when I recovered I realised that now I can't move on my legs. So, I had to do something and my family's financial condition was also not good," Rakesh told ANI.

"Somewhere in my mind, it was hurting me that my family can't bear the cost of my treatment. So, three times I tried to commit suicide. But my family and friends saved me and later on in 2017, there was a local archery camp where I met my coach who convinced me to be an Archer," he added.

Rakesh said since starting the sport, his life changed completely, and he never misses his training.

"From there on, I started archery which has changed my life completely. I never miss my training. Whenever I was in need of funds, my friends and coach helped me all the time. Since I have qualified for the Olympics, now I am in TOPS so there is no issue of funds. Now countrymen know about us, their feelings and sentiments are with us, and it is our duty to do justice with all," he said. (ANI)

