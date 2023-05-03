Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are planning installation of CCTV cameras and setting up helpline numbers to keep a check on the ambience around the sports facilities for women athletes, an official said on Wednesday.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez also sought cooperation from the sports associations to achieve the target of reaching out to 70 lakh youths this year.

Hafeez was speaking at a meeting with representatives of recognized sports associations here to review the calendar of activities for the year 2023-24.

Stressing on creating a congenial atmosphere for women athletes to enable them participate in various sports activities and training camps, he said CCTV cameras and helpline numbers will be kept available to keep a check on the ambience around the sports facilities for them.

The official said the focus on involving athletes from all age groups include participants in the new vertical of the “golden age” and “specially-abled athletes”.

He said a massive sports infrastructure has been created in Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in outstanding performance of athletes at national and international levels, besides hosting of mega sports events.

Appreciating the role of J-K Sports Council in hosting the three editions of ‘Khelo India Winter Games' successfully, he said the endeavour also helped in promotion of tourism.

Addressing a one-day youth services and sports conclave here, Hafeez said the department is well equipped with infrastructure including 94 Khelo India centres and at least one indoor stadium in each district besides a playfield in every panchayat.

“There is no dearth of funds for promoting sports activities,” he said, noting that sports can invigorate creativity and enthusiasm in youth, help avoid drug addictions, impart confidence and improve mental health.

He also suggested the department impart life skills such as life saving and emergency response skills.

Secretary, J-K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul said the UT has hosted 22 national level events including the ‘Khelo India Winter Games' and the ‘International Pencak Silat' championship over the years.

She said about 25,000 children have represented the Union Territory in 56 disciplines at the national level, winning 687 national level medals and 38 international level medals.

Besides, J-K has produced some of the best fencers, gymnasts, olympians and paralympians, Gul said.

In the past two and a half years, the department has delivered 700 projects including 60 light stadiums across Jammu and Kashmir and is currently working on nine astro-turf projects, she said.

