Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the chief selector of Pakistan men's senior national team ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19 this year.

As per ESPNCrinfo, Inzaman was previously Pakistan's chief selector from 2016-2019, which saw Pakistan win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Now, he takes over the post ahead of an extremely crucial period for the side, during which it will play the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan-Sri Lanka from August 30 onwards and later the 50-over Cricket World Cup.

His first task will be to announce the squad for Pakistan's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which will start from August 22 onwards.

He had also named the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, in which the Pakistan secured a fifth-place finish, missing out on a semifinal spot due to an inferior net-run-rate over eventual runners-up New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the appointment through their official Twitter handle.

"Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men's chief selector," tweeted PCB.

Inzamam is considered as one of the greatest batters in sports' history and perhaps the greatest Pakistan batter to have played the game. In 120 Tests, he scored 8,830 runs at an average of 49.60, with 25 centuries and 46 fifties in 200 innings with the best score of 329. He is the third-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Tests.

He attained a lot of success in ODIs too, scoring 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs across 350 innings at an average of 39.52 and a strike rate of almost 75. He scored 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries for the side, with the best score of 137*. He is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs.

He also played one T20I match, scoring an unbeaten 11* in the match against England.

In the international career spanning over 15 years from 1991-2007, he scored a total of 20,580 runs at an average of 43.32 in 499 international matches. He scored 35 centuries and 129 half-centuries, with the best score of 329. He is Pakistan's top scorer in international cricket and sits at 11th position overall.

Inzamam was a vital part of the Pakistan team which clinched the 1992 Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

