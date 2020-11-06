Lausanne [Switzerland], November 6 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced the recipients of the 2020 IOC Sport and Active Society (SAS) development grants.

The four organisations selected are: Kabubu (France), Kids Play International (USA), Fondation Sport pour l'Espoir (Haiti), and Asociacion Civil Activa en Educacion y Soporte en Diabetes y Ecnt (Argentina).

The four organisations have developed inspiring projects encouraging the practice of regular physical activity and promoting the health and social benefits of sport. Selected from among 107 applications by a jury composed of four IOC SAS Commission members, each project will receive a grant worth CHF 20,000.

"Congratulations to the recipients of the IOC SAS Development Grants. This year's grant applicants were extremely impressive in demonstrating how sport and physical activity can be effective tools to tackle pressing social issues such as climate change, the integration of young refugees, gender inequalities and innovation challenges," Former Olympic race walker from Finland, IOC Member and Chairperson of the IOC SAS Commission, Sari Essayah, said in a statement.

"All the projects are showcasing the power of sport in an impactful and sustainable way," she added. (ANI)

