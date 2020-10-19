Dubai, October 19: Jasprit Bumrah has been a mainstay in Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, and all-rounder Kieron Pollard feels that the Indian pacer has taken over the mantle from Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

Malinga had opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons. The Sri Lankan pacer was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians. Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match Greatest T20 Game Ever! Two Super Overs, Scintillating Yorkers, Stupendous Striking, Jaw-Dropping Saves Other Factors Which Justify the Fact.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. However, in the first super over Bumrah had conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over.

"He's (Bumrah) a world-class cricketer. He has been number one in a couple of formats for a long period of time. He has learned and has gone leaps and bounds for us at Mumbai Indians in a run of while and so. We have comfort in him. A couple of years ago, we had a fit and fair Lasith Malinga and he (Bumrah) has taken over that mantle now and so," said Pollard during the post-match press conference.

In the first Super Over, Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock came out to bat and were not able to take the team over the line. In the second Super Over, Pollard helped Mumbai Indians score 11 runs.

"Obviously there are decision-makers to make the decision, you know we can look at those things and say that's where we lost the game but we played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and getting to 170 odd and bringing the game to the last over," said Pollard. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals. Also Read | Chris Gayle Leads KXIP to a Stunning Win in Second Super Over Against Mumbai Indians in Dream11 IPL 2020, Virender Sehwag & Others go Ga-Ga Over 'Universe Boss'.

"Just a matter of improvement, each and every time we step on the cricket field is to improve and to do better. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan and hopefully get two points in the next game," said the all-rounder. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

