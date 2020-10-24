Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by 18 runs.

KKR will be looking to bounce back in style after their eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will also be eager to make amends following their loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last game.

While both the teams are currently in the top half of the points table, a win will help them strengthen their position.

Delhi Capitals have made two changes as Ajinkya Rahane and Anrich Nortje comes in. In KKR, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine have been included in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

