In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 42 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium. KKR are placed on the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table while DC sit comfortably on second place. Meanwhile, DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Both the sides have made few changes to their playing XIs. Ajinkya Rahane, Anrich Nortje are back in DC side and for KKR Sunil Narine and Kamlesh Nagarkoti return. KKR vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

There is a four-point difference between the two teams and thus for Knight Riders it is important that they start winning each game from here to make it to the playoffs comfortably. For Delhi Capitals, a victory in this fixture will guarantee them a place in the final four. The Shreyas Iyer-led side comes into the contest following a defeat against Kings XI Punjab in their previous match. KKR vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Just like Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders come into the contest with a defeat in their last fixture. KKR were downed by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, this is the second meeting these two sides this season. Delhi emerged victorious in the previous clash.

