Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 5 (ANI): With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 around the corner, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik was seen sweating it out with his teammates in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The tournament has been moved to the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will be played from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubah, and Sharjah.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Premier League's official handle shared the photos from KKR's net session and wrote: "Dinesh Karthik and Co. sweat it out in one of their training sessions in Abu Dhabi.

The much-awaited schedule of the 13th edition of the IPL will be released on Sunday, September 6, chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the schedule to find out the dates on which their favourite teams will be seen in action.

Asked about the schedule, Brijesh told ANI: "The schedule will be released tomorrow."

All the teams have already reached UAE to take part in the tournament and are currently undergoing training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to begin training as they finally stepped on the field on Friday after their third round of COVID-19 tests.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board had not specified as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. (ANI)

