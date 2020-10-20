Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Deepak Hooda has praised teammate Mohammed Shami for his "top class" performance in the Super Over that helped KXIP make a comeback in the game on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium.

Skipper KL Rahul had anchored the KXIP's innings but got out when the team needed 24 more runs. Hooda said after the skipper's wicket he made his mind to take the game to the last over.

"It was a crucial game and I had full faith in myself. My plan was to take the game as deep as possible and stay till the last ball. When KL Rahul got out I made clear that now I need to take the game till the last over," said Hooda in a video posted on KXIP's Twitter.

In the first super over Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over. The right-handed pacer knew he just had to bowl yorkers and he nailed them perfectly.

"When we scored just five runs in the Super Over I felt a little bit low but then I saw the support staff who were still backing us to win the game. Then Shami bhai top-class spell helped us make a comeback. It was a top-class Super Over by him."

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

