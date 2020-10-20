Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on October 20 (Tuesday). KXIP and DC are placed a the opposite ends of the IPL 2020 points table but both come into this fixture on the back of consecutive wins and will be hoping to extend this winning run to one more match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all details, including live-action on Hotstar. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Live Streaming and Free Live Telecast Details.

Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from nine games, which started with a win in this very fixture at the start of this season. Kings XI Punjab were in command on the match and needed 1 run to win from 3 balls with four wickets in hand but failed to win. Delhi then wrapped up the game in the super over and took home all three points. Since then, Punjab have lost five on the trot and bounced back with two successive wins to remain alive in the tournament. KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KXIP vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 38 on Star Sports TV Channels

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in India. Fans can catch the live action of KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be live telecasting the game in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KXIP vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 38 on Disney+ Hotstar

IPL fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals game online for fans in India. But to watch the matches live on Hotstar, fans must first subscribe by paying a nominal fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

