Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The David Warner-led side made one change to their playing XI from the previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team brought in Priyam Garg in place of Abhishek Sharma.

While Mumbai Indians rested Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for the place against SRH. Rohit Sharma also made his way back to the Mumbai side.

SunRisers playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Dawal Kulkarni, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Krunal Pandya.

This is a must-win match for SRH as the side will progress to the playoffs if they manage to beat Mumbai Indians.

However, if SRH loses the match against Mumbai, then Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will progress to the playoffs.

Currently, Mumbai Indians are at the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 matches.

On the other hand, SRH is in the fifth spot with 12 points from 13 matches.

When these two teams locked horns earlier in the tournament, Mumbai emerged triumphant. (ANI)

