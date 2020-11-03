Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians take each other on in the final league game of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played in Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). The 2016 champions are looking to secure a place in the playoffs of the competition. Ahead of the important fixture, MI skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma has returned from injury and will lead Mumbai Indians. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians have already confirmed themselves as the number 1 team during the league stage of the competition but would be hoping to end the first round on a high note. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are still hopeful of a playoff finish and a win again the record champions will guarantee them of that. However, a defeat will see David Warner’s team being knocked out of the tournament. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in Last Ditch Effort to Qualify for Playoffs.

SRH vs MI Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard (c), Saurabh Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson.

Sharjah has been far from the high-scoring ground it once was as the venue has seen a sudden drop in scores in recent games as the pitch has turned in the favour of the bowlers. However, given the batting quality possessed by both the teams, the game could be a high-scoring one.

The teams have met each other 15 times in the Indian Premier League and the record champions have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record. Mumbai Indians have won 8 games compared to the seven victories recorded by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

