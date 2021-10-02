Abu Dhabi [India], October 2 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube blazing fifties helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While Yashasvi smoked 50 off 21 balls, Shivam Dube slammed 64 off 42 as Rajasthan Royals reach 190 in with 15 balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan Royals ensured that their hopes of making it to the playoffs are alive.

Chasing 190, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start as Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered the ball all around the park to score 53 in the first four overs.

While Yashasvi smashed the fifty in just 19 balls, Lewis got out after scoring 27 runs. However, the two wickets didn't hamper the rhythm as skipper Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube continued the momentum and reached 100 in the ninth over.

Till 13 overs, Rajasthan Royals had smashed 14 fours and nine sixes. Meanwhile, Dube also registered his maiden IPL fifty in just 31 balls.

Shardul Thakur took his second wicket of the day as he removed Samson in the 16th over but by the time damaged was done as Rajasthan Royals required less than run a ball.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's blazing ton and Ravindra Jadeja's late onslaught powered CSK to 189/4 against Rajasthan Royals. Ruturaj smashed 101 runs in 60 balls while Jadeja scored 32 in 15 as CSK 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs. In the last five overs, CSK smashed 73 runs.

For Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowler as he dismissed three CSK batsmen while giving away 39 runs.

Brief Scores: CSK 189/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101, Ravindra Jadeja 32; Rahul Tewatia 3-39) vs Rajasthan Royals 190/3 (Shivam Dube 64, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50; Shardul Thakur 2-30) (ANI)

