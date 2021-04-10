Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is "ready to go" out and express himself in the shortest format of the game as his side gears up to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pujara, a Test specialist, last played an IPL game in the year 2014. It will be interesting to see if the right-handed batsman makes it to the CSK playing XI on Saturday.

In the build-up to IPL, Pujara was seen smashing some lofted shots in the net session and the 33-year-old cricketer "can't wait for CSK's campaign to begin" later on Saturday.

"Can't wait for our campaign to begin today! The team is all set and ready to go! @ChennaiIPL," Pujara tweeted.

Despite witnessing a dismal run in the last season, CSK will still enter the 2021 edition of the IPL as one of the favourites, given the franchise's track record on Indian soil. Not to forget the experience the side has at its disposal.

The team will step into the new season with several changes as Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket following last year's IPL while CSK opted not to retain Harbhajan Singh.

Despite the absence of these two, CSK still has surfeit experience in the squad. Also, the Dhoni-led team will see the return of Suresh Raina, who had missed the last edition of the tournament. Raina's return will bolster the team's batting line-up.

In the mini-auction, held in February, CSK went all out for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham. The franchise bought the player for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the mini-auction.

Also, in the absence of Harbhajan Singh, CSK had to add an experienced spinner in the team, and the team ironed that problem out with the addition of Moeen Ali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)