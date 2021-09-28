Sharjah [UAE], September 28 (ANI): After suffering a three-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that his side will learn from the mistakes and move on.

Nitish Rana played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs as KKR chased down the target of 128 with three wickets in hand to defeat Delhi Capitals in the 19th over. KKR now has 10 points and is positioned at the fourth spot.

"I think spinners did a really good job, even the pacers as well. We were just lacking in 1-2 overs but that is part and parcel of the game. We will learn from our mistakes and move on," said Pant during a virtual press conference.

Talking about the blow he received on his finger, Pant said: "No, it is fine. I just got hit in front of the finger but it is fine now."

Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

"I think it is part and parcel of the game because both the teams are striving to win the match so something is going to happen. That was in the spirit of the game, nothing much because Ashwin and Morgan are trying to win the game for their side. There can be some miscommunication," said Pant while replying to an ANI query.

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer scalped two wickets as Delhi Capitals was restricted to 127/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi, skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored with a knock of 39 runs from 36 balls.

"I think when Steve Smith played in Chennai, he did a good job for us so that we thought we will give him a chance and see how it goes," said Pant.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in the IPL. (ANI)

