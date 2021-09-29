Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on his side's all-around performance against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then chased down the target with 17 balls left after Glenn Maxwell (50*) and Srikar Bharat (44) show. With this win, RCB now has 14 points in 11 games.

Also Read | Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

"Couple of important things are clicking: middle-overs bowling is one. If you take wickets you can change the game. And batting also, we've got a few good opening starts," said Kohli during the post-match presentation

"Devdutt and I have focused on giving the team good starts so that the middle-order with AB, Bharat and Maxwell can make more. Boys have stepped up, so that's been key for us," he added.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Displays His Various ‘Moods’ In Latest Instagram Post.

Further hailing RCB's ability to stage a comeback, Kohli said, "We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball. Which is a great sign. We know if you can hold your nerve with the ball you're going in the right direction. In both games, the opponents were 56/0 in the powerplay, but in both games we took wickets to ensure the opposition does not get away."

"We knew that with the kind of bowling attack we have, things can open up when we take wickets. As batters you can't take too many risks when you're searching for two points too, so we went to look for mistakes from their batters. Lewis hit a few sixes and it was courageous from Garton and the others.

"We've got the rewards because we've been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way," he added.

RCB didn't have a good start in the UAE leg of IPL but the side returned to winning ways in the last few matches.

"The break was tough as you saw initially. We were blown away in game 1. That defeat gave us confidence though. The second game we were not quite there either, left 25-30 out there with the bat. But last two games we are going in the right direction. Slowly but surely we are getting in groove," said Kohli. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)