Benfica and Barcelona will meet each other in the latest round of Group E fixtures of UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The UCL 2021-22 clash will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on September 29, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are in search of their first win in the competition this season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Benfica vs Barcelona, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona 3–0 Levante, La Liga 2021–22: Ansu Fati Scores After Returning From Injury As Catalans Get Back to Winning Ways.

Benfica were held by Dynamo Kyiv to a goalless draw in the opening game but enter into this match in sensational form. The Portuguese outfit have won all of their seven games in the league and will pose a threat to Barcelona, who are struggling at the moment. However, the return of Ansu Fati on the weekend will give the Catalans a much-needed confidence boost as they look for all three points.

When is Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Benfica vs Barcelona clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Benfica vs Barcelona on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

