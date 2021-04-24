Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League encounter here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

At the time of the toss, Samson said, "We are going to bowl because it has helped the bowlers bowling first here in these conditions. I like to appreciate the team members, management and everyone in the team, they are coping up with it really well as there are a lot of positives even after losing few key players; Jofra, Stokes and Liam just felt, we are still having a positive atmosphere and we trust our players to win matches. We haven't said much, in a tournament like IPL there are going to be ups and downs, it is about trusting your players and playing some good cricket. We have two changes -- Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Shreyas Gopal and Jaiswal comes in for Manan Vohra.

On the other hand, KKR captain Eoin Morgan said: "We would have liked to bowl first. We did see a game the other night where 220 was enough. Hopefully, we can rectify our mistakes today. It was a great game of cricket. The character the guys showed was amazing from the position we were in. We have one change, Mavi comes in for Nagarkoti."

Both the teams have suffered defeat in their last two games.

Teams: KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

