Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that West Indian Sherfane Rutherford will replace England's Jonny Bairstow in the squad for the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021.

Bairstow has pulled out of the IPL 2021 ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the season. "The explosive Caribbean is now a #Riser! Sherfane Rutherford will replace Jonny Bairstow in our squad for the second phase of #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.

Earlier, Punjab Kings also announced that South African batsman Aiden Markram will replace England's Dawid Malan for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Last month, Punjab signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith.

Also, KKR brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia's Pat Cummins. RCB has also brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa.

The 14th season of the cash-rich league which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

