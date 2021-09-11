Chelsea will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run going when they face Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The Chelsea vs Aston Villa EPL clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on September 11, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Romelu Lukaku Hands Injury Scare To Chelsea Before Returning From International Break.

Chelsea have been brilliant at the start of the season, justifying their tag as one of the favourites for the title. However, Thomas Tuchel’s men will be aiming to get back to winning ways after draw against Liverpool, where the Blues managed to grind out a result despite being trimmed down to 10 men. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have made an inconsistent start to their campaign and Dean Smith will hope that his new arrivals can put on a performance to cause an upset.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Aston Villa match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on September 11, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match on Disney+Hotstar.

