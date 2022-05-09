Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) were bowled out for 117 against Chennai Super Kings losing the match by 91 runs here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The Delhi team skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that they were no match to their opponents and said they will have to perform out of their skins from here to make it to the play-offs.

"They outplayed us in all the departments. I felt this was coming, the only thing we look forward is the next three games. If we win them, we should qualify," said Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

There was an ambiguity ahead of the match about whether it would be played or not as one of their net bowlers had tested positive. It was learnt that DC had decided to isolate the player alongwith another bowler who was sharing the room with him."There are flu and COVID cases, a lot is going on but we are not using that as excuses," said Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday and with the kind of form the Royals are in the Capitals will have to come up with something special. "The only thing we can do is be more positive and proactive, we need to be in a good frame of mind and make good decisions," said Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals are fifth on the points table with five wins in 11 matches. Their next three games against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians are going to be crucial for them. (ANI)

