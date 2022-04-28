Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Nitish Rana's fiery half-century helped Kolkata Knight Riders in posting a decent total of 146/9 against Delhi Capitals, after the initial setbacks, here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav achieved a four-wicket haul while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets, which completely dismantled KKR's batting line-up.

Also Read | RB Leipzig vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal Leg 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

Put to bat first, Kolkata made a pathetic start as the opening batter Aaron Finch lost his wicket to the season debutant Chetan Sakariya in the 2nd over, with only four runs on the board. Skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Venkatesh Iyer on the crease and the duo tried to anchor the innings.

Delhi got another breakthrough in the 5th over when Venkatesh Iyer got caught by Sakariya on Axar Patel's delivery, with KKR's total at 22/2. This was followed by a major change of events in the 7th over, when Kuldeep Yadav struck twice and sent back Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine to the dugout, leaving the team's total at 35/4.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Reportedly Keen on Signing Paulo Dybala.

Shreyas was then joined by Nitish Rana and the duo kept the scoreboard moving for KKR. They built up a 40-run partnership and brought some momentum back to their side. Their happiness could not last long as it was Kuldeep Yadav, who had the last laugh.

The spinner provided Delhi with the much-needed wicket of Shreyas Iyer in the 14th over, who departed after scoring 42 runs off 37 balls. It was followed by Andre Russell's dismissal in the same over, leaving KKR's total at 83/6.

Rinku Singh joined hands with Rana, and the duo then took the responsibility of carrying KKR to a decent total. They started thrashing the DC bowlers at every corner of the ground and completely changed the phase of the game.

They smashed 16 runs in the 19th over of the innings, which was bowled by Shardul Thakur. Rana also brought up his half-century in just 30 balls and the duo stitched a 60-run partnership, to bring KKR back in the game.

Delhi finally got a sigh of relief when Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Rana, Rinku and the newly joined Tim Southee in the 20th over and ended KKR's innings at 146/9.

Delhi Capitals now require 147 runs from 120 balls to register their fourth victory of IPL 2022.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 146/9 (Nitish Rana 54, Shreyas Iyer 42; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)