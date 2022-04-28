RB Leipzig will aim to attain an early lead in the first leg when they face Rangers in the semifinal of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 on Friday, April 28. The match would be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Leipzig would aim to continue doing the good work they have done in Bundesliga. Currently placed fourth on the table, RB Leipzig's impressive run in Bundesliga were halted with a 2-1 loss to Union Berlin. But they are expected to bounce back and will aim to do in this clash to keep their European title hopes alive. Leipzig are currently the only German team alongside Eintracht Frankfurt who are alive in Europe. Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Reportedly Keen on Signing Paulo Dybala

Rangers on the other hand, might have fallen short in the Scottish Premiership title race to rivals Celtic but are in good form, having won four games on the trot. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is RB Leipzig vs Rangers, UEL 2021-22 Semifinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The RB Leipzig vs Rangers semifinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on April 28, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Rangers, UEL 2021-22 Semifinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcaster of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of RB Leipzig vs Rangers on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs Rangers, UEL 2021-22 Semifinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch RB Leipzig vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

