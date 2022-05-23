Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): After registering a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last-league stage game of IPL 2022, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal felt that losing wickets at regular intervals affected his team's performance in the season.

Blistering knocks of 49* runs by Liam Livingstone and a quick 19 by Jitesh Sharma helped PBKS to register a five wickets victory over SRH in the last league match of IPL 2022 here at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"There are a lot of positives for us. The way Livingstone batted, Dhawan played well. Bairstow since the time he started to open. If we go out there and play the kind of cricket we play, we can do well in the next season," said Mayank in a post-match presentation.

"We couldn't stitch two back-to-back wins. We lost wickets in a cluster, and that at times derailed us. We have played an aggressive brand of cricket overall. We are going to sit and discuss now after the IPL. We were here to get two points and we were here to enjoy ourselves," he added.

Coming to the match, Livingstone's unbeaten knock of 49 runs helped PBKS in chasing the target of 158 in just 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Apart from him, Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma score 39 and 19 respectively.

Earlier, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis achieved their respective three-wicket hauls and restricted SRH at 157/8. For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith and Washington Sundar settled for one wicket each.

With this win, PBKS ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a total of 14 points while SRH finished with 12 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)