Liam Livingstone's fireworks lit up Wankhede Stadium as Punjab Kings blew away Sunrisers Hyderabad to close off their IPL 2022 campaign on Sunday, May 22. Chasing 159 to win, Punjab Kings got there in 15.1 overs and ended on the sixth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The win was set up by Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis who scalped three wickets each to help restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 157/8. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Finish Sixth With Five-Wicket Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma continued his fine form with a well-constructed 43. But it was Brar, who spun a web around the Hyderabad batters, who found it tough to score much in the middle-overs. But a late onslaught by Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar helped SRH get to a competitive score of some sort. Ellis, who replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa scalped three wickets but at the cost of 40 runs. Punjab Kings, in response, started well with Jonny Bairstow scoring 23 runs off just 15 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan (39) and Shahrukh Khan (19) chipped in with some crucial runs but it was Livingstone who gave the innings a real impetus, scoring 49 runs off 22 balls with five sixes ad two fours.

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#This is the first-ever IPL season with 1000 sixes.

#Liam Livingstone hit the 1000th six of IPL 2022.

#Punjab Kings finished sixth for the fourth consecutive season.

Wth the league stage done and dusted, the action would now shift to the playoffs with Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

