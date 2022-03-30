Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): After helping his team in defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna said that there was good seam and bounce on the MCA stadium pitch in Pune.

It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium.

"There was some good bounce and seam. Hitting those hard lengths was helping me. We were speaking outside when Jos got out. He said it was tough to hit off good lengths. Tried to hit those areas. It's usually the captain thinking from the team's perspective, and the bowler thinking about how he's feeling and what he can impact for the team," said Prasidh Krishna in a post-match presentation.

"We get together and speak about the decision. Boulty bowled really well, the pressure he put helped me pick up a couple of wickets. Had a couple of practice games. Everybody's had a good hit, had a good bowl," he added.

Rajasthan pacers wrecked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.

After making a winning start Rajasthan Royals will next take on Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2. (ANI)

