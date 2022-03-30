Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be playing their second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Kolkata Knight Riders are one up as they finely defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the season opener. On the other hand, RCB lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in a high-scoring thriller. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. RCB vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 6.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Umesh Yadav (KKR)

In the second term with KKR, fast bowler Umesh Yadav registered his best opening performance by taking the key wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on a duck and Devon Conway in a match against CSK. The pacer will be the crucial entity for KKR when they play against RCB on Wednesday.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane wasn’t our pick among players to watch out for until his eye-catching performance in the opening game of IPL 2022 against CSK. He scored 44(34) runs and remained the top scorer for KKR. This was Rahane’s first time playing for KKR in IPL and considerably a good start for him with KKR. He will be in high spirits ahead of KKR vs RCB match and is definitely a player to watch out for. RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Mohammed Siraj (KKR)

He was the most successful bowler for RCB in their first match of IPL 2022 against PBKS. Out of five wickets that RCB managed to gun down, two were prey to Mohammed Siraj’s bowling. However, he was expensive as well. The pacer will be eager to bounce back as RCB play KKR.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli (RCB)

The former RCB skipper, Virat Kohli, in the first game against PBKS, contributed decently with the bat and helped RCB put a mammoth total of 205/2. He will be eager to give his best shot once again and do better.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Along with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik also aided in putting up a huge total for RCB. Karthik is a player who knows his role in the side and performs silently at most crucial moments. He will be our player who could change the course of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).