Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries. The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 12.

RCB, who have so far played 2 matches this season and have won and lost a game each, will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)