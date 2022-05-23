Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik won the 'fastest delivery of the match' award for the 14th consecutive time on Sunday.

The pacer achieved this feat after clocking 153.5 kmph in the last league stage match of IPL 2022, between SRH and Punjab Kings, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from this, Umran also got his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa in June 2022.

Umran ended his IPL 2022 campaign on a high note, having taken a total of 22 wickets in 14 matches, at an average of 20.18.

Coming to Sunday's match, Umran's performance could not save SRH from losing by five wickets to PBKS. Liam Livingstone's unbeaten knock of 49 helped his team chase the target of 158 in just 15.1 overs.

Apart from him, Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma scored 39 and 19 respectively. Earlier, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis' respective three-wicket hauls restricted SRH to 57/8. For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith and Washington Sundar took one wicket each.

With this win, PBKS ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a total of 14 points while SRH finished with 12 points. (ANI)

