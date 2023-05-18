Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will honour Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan by donning a special edition jersey in their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday night.

The announcement was made on Instagram, with a special post showing captain Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Ayush Badoni along with the caption: "Lucknow's #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata's colours. Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy."

https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1659116023256162306

LSG will wear the Mariners colours on Saturday night, a maroon and green kit in a tribute to Kolkata-based football club Mohun Bagan, who are also the current Indian Super League Champions.

The Saturday clash between Lucknow and Kolkata is crucial for both teams to remain alive in the playoff race. A win for LSG will help their berth in the top four while Kolkata still has to depend on other teams' playoff place even if they won the game.

The Lucknow Super Giants are on the verge of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs after a five-run victory over the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 16.

LSG are presently third in the table with 15 points from 13 games, having won seven of them, while one game against Chennai Super Kings was called off due to rain. Based on the net run rate, they are somewhat behind CSK.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 18, the franchise would automatically qualify for the knockout stage of the competition, effectively terminating Bangalore's aspirations of achieving 16 points.

Otherwise, LSG must defeat KKR in order to advance to the playoffs. (ANI)

