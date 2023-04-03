Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and opted to field in 6th match of Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

CSK will play their first home match after 3 years, where all eyes will be at skipper MS Dhoni who would come to bat in a packed stadium. However, LSK will try to win their second consecutive win in the tournament to top the points table.

Also Read | Michael Slater, Former Australian Cricketer, Gets Charged With Assaulting Police.

There is one change in Lucknow Super Giants as Yash Thakur comes in the squad while Jaydev Unadkat misses out.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, "Does mean a lot. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there."

Also Read | Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch English Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

LSG skipper KL Rahul also said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in. Today, we need to assess the conditions well and find the right lengths early. Get the batters out early and then hope there is a bit of dew, dew factor is always there in Chennai."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)