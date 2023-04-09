Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): A century stand between half-centurion Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram coupled with four-wicket haul by spinner Mayank Markande helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put an end to Punjab Kings (PBKS) two-match winning run, defeating the visitors by eight wickets at the home arena of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

With the win, SRH has climbed to the eighth position with one win and two losses in three matches and two points. PBKS has slipped to sixth position to sixth position with two wins and a loss in two matches and four points.

In chase of 144 runs, SRH was off to a solid start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook playing some classy shots.

However, pacer Arshdeep Singh continued his tradition of striking in the powerplay, dismissing Brook for 13 off 14 balls. It was yet another disappointing outing for Brook in IPL 2023. SRH was reduced to 27/1 at 3.5 overs after Arshdeep crashed his leg stump.

Rahul Tripathi joined Mayank and the duo took SRH through the remainder of the powerplay. At the end of six overs, SRH was at 34/1, with Mayank (18*) and Tripathi (3*) unbeaten.

Rahul Chahar's spin put an end to Mayank's brief knock of 21 in 20 balls, consisting of three fours. SRH was reduced to 45/2 in 8.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was at 67/2, with Tripathi (31*) joined by skipper Aiden Markram (2*) at the crease. Tripathi was on a boundary-hitting spree, smashing Rahul for two successive fours in ninth over and Harpreet Brar for three fours in a row in the next.

Markram continued as an anchor from the other end while Tripathi expressed himself with full freedom, bringing up his 11th IPL fifty, his first in this season in just 35 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Markram-Tripathi brought up fifty-run stand in just 28 balls.

SRH brought up the 100-run mark in 14.2 overs thanks to a four by Markram. Markram and Tripathi smashed Mohit Rathee for 21 runs in that over, hitting three fours and a six.

At the end of 15 overs, SRH was at 118/2, with Tripathi (65*) and Markram (19*) unbeaten.

In the next over, Markram smashed Nathan Ellis for four boundaries, leaving the side with three to win in 18 balls.

SRH ended the chase successfully, finishing at 145/2 in 17.2 overs, with Tripathi (74* in 48 balls with 10 fours and three sixes) and Markram (37* off 21 balls with six fours). The duo also completed their 100-run stand in 52 balls.

Arshdeep and Rahul took a wicket each for PBKS.

A one-man-army effort in the form of skipper Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings reach a respectable total of 143/9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Put to bat first by SRH, PBKS was off to a terrible start as they lost opener Prabhsimran on the very first ball after he was trapped leg-before-wicket by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Matthew Short, who had made a name for himself in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) had a forgettable IPL debut as he was trapped lbw by Marco Jansen for just one run, while Jitesh Sharma could also make only four, leaving PBKS at 22/3 in 3.5 overs.

Skipper Shikhar and Sam Curran stepped up, helping PBKS cross the powerplay overs without any further damage. At the end of six overs,

PBKS was at 41/3, with Shikhar (21*) and Curran (12*) unbeaten.

PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

The budding partnership between Curran-Shikhar was ended by Mayank Markande, who dismissed Curran for 22 off 15 balls, consisting of three fours and a six. The batter was caught by Bhuvneshwar at short third man, reducing PBKS to 63/4 in 8.5 overs.

Sikandar Raza came in as an impact player in place of Prabhsimran Singh, but his disappointing run continued with a score of five in six balls before he was dismissed by Umran Malik. Half of the PBKS side was in the pavilion for 69 runs in 9.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was at 73/5, with Shikhar (33*) joined by Shahrukh Khan (3*) at the crease.Umran and Markande continued to offer a cocktail of pace and spin that PBKS could not handle, as Shahrukh (4), Harpreet Brar (1) and Rahul Chahar (0) were removed by the duo, with Markande getting two of these scalps.

PBKS sunk to 78/8 in 12.5 overs.

Markande finished with his best bowling spell in IPL, taking 4/15 in his four overs, after he dismissed Nathan Ellis for a five-ball duck. PBKS was reduced to 88/9 in 15 overs, with Shikhar (47*) as his side's last hope.

Dhawan brought up his 49th IPL half-century, hitting Natrajan for two successive sixes. PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 15.5 overs.

Dhawan continued to fight for his side single-handedly, smashing Umran for 17 runs in the 18th over, including two sixes and a four.

With help of Dhawan's heroics, PBKS managed to end their innings at 143/9 in 20 overs. Dhawan was unbeaten at 99 off 66 balls, consisting of 12 fours and 5 sixes. Mohit Rathee was unbeaten at (1*) on other end.

Markande (4/15) was the leading bowler for SRH. Malik (2/32) and Jansen (2/16) also took two scalps. Bhuvneshwar got one wicket.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 143/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 99*, Sam Curran 22, Mayank Markande 4/15) lost to SRH: 145/2 (Rahul Tripathi 74*, Aiden Markram 37*, Arshdeep Singh 1/20). (ANI)

