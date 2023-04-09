Kolkata Knight Riders have registered their second win of the season as they beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets at Ahmedabad thanks to a last over heist by Rinku Singh. A big chase of 205 awaited Kolkata Knight Riders and they kept in under control for 15 overs riding on inspired performances from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. After Nitish Rana's dismissal, things got south for a little bit with a stutter and loss of momentum. Venkatesh Iyer lost his wicket followed by a hat-trick of Rashid Khan which almost sealed the match for Gujarat Titans. But Rinku Singh had something else in mind as he pulled off a miracle against Yash Dayal. Rinku Singh Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About 25-Year-Old Batsman Who Hit Five Sixes in Last Over to Help KKR Beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Previously, Gujarat Titans were able to reach a big total with important contributions from Sai Sudharshan and Vijay Shankar. Vijay Shankar unleashed in the last two overs against fast bowlers Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson scoring a 21-ball fifty. Sunil Narine was the pick of the KKR bowlers, picking up 3 key wickets, otherwise Gujarat Titans might have posted a bigger total on the board.

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Stat Highlights

# Highest target achieved in last over of an innings in IPL (29).

# Second highest runs achieved by 20th Over of an innings By KKR (30)

# Rashid Khan's hat-trick is the fourth hat-trick of IPL against KKR.

# It is also the first hat-trick of Gujarat Titans in IPL.

# Rashid Khan now has four hat-trick in T20 Cricket

# Rashid is the first cricketer to have four hat-trick in T20 cricket.

# Second most runs conceded in 4 Over's spell in an IPL Innings (0/69 by Yash Dayal).

# Rinku Singh is the fifth player to hit five sixes in one over of an IPL Innings.

# Fifth highest third wicket partnership for KKR (100 Runs) by Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana.

# Shubman Gill completed 2000 runs in IPL.

# Shubman Gill becomes second youngest player to reach 2000 IPL runs. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes.

A game of moments as the match turned out to be one of the IPL classics with several performances vouching for the best performance of the game. Vijay Shankar's finish, Venkatesh Iyer's fightback, Rashid Khan's hat-trick, none of them could reach the pinnacle as it was only reserved for magic that Rinku showed in the last over. While KKR will return with lot of feel-good moments and positives, GT has to reassess if they can accomodate Shivam Mavi in the squad in the next game.

