Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): Shivam Dube's crucial unbeaten knock of 48 (34)* powered Chennai Super Kings to a total of 144/6 in the first innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Dube's 48 included three sixes and a single four. His knock came when CSK were losing wickets at regular intervals.

After a bright start to the game, CSK suffered a major blow as they lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth over for a score of 17(13). Varun Chakaravarthy got the much-needed breakthrough and after this wicket, the flow of runs started to slow down for the hosts.

Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway kept the scoreboard ticking and pounced on every opportunity to find a boundary. However, Chakaravarthy once again struck the breakthrough as he claimed the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane tried to get things going for CSK as he charged down to the pitch and tried to go over long-on. However, his shot landed straight in the hands of Jason Roy. Rahane walked back to the pavilion after scoring 16 (11).

Ambati Rayudu stepped onto the crease in order to steady CSK's sinking ship but Sunil Narine rubbed salt on CSK's wounds by sending Rayudu back to the dugout for a score of 4(7).

Moeen Ali was next in line as he was bowed by Narine in the same over to put KKR in full command. At the end of 11 overs, CSK were 72/5.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja brought CSK back into the game from that point. They laid the groundwork in the next three overs to score boundaries in the final overs.

Boundaries started to rain in the 17th and 18th overs as Jadeja and Dube struck three sixes and gathered 31 runs in those two overs. Jadeja failed to survive till the end, he tried to guide his shot over shot third man but he scooped it straight to the fielder.

CSK ended the game with 144/6 on the board.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 144/6 (Shivam Dube 48(34)*, Devon Conway 30(28) and Sunil Narine 2/15) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

