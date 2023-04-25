Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): Top knocks by Abhinav Manohar, David Miller and Shubman Gill helped Gujarat Titans post a massive total of 207/6 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill clinched his fifty and scored 56 runs off 34 balls, later Abhinav Manohar and David Miller built the partnership for the 5th wicket scoring 71 runs. Abhinav scored 42 runs off 21 balls and David Miller scored 46 runs off 22 balls. In the death over Rahul Tewatia closed the scoreboard by hitting three massive sixes, scoring 20 runs off 5 balls.

In the bowling unit of MI, Cameron Green proved to be the most expensive bowler, he conceded 39 runs with an economy of 19.50 in two overs. Piyush Chawla took two wickets, while Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya took one wicket each.

Opted to bowl first, bowler Arjun Tendulkar provided the first breakthrough for MI by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha batting at 4 (7) in the third over.

Shubman Gill chose Green to accelerate, punishing him with 17 runs in the 6th over. After the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat posted 50/1.

Rohit Sharma introduced spinner Piyush Chawla into the game in the 7th over, and Piyush did his magic taking the wicket of GT skipper Hardik Pandya. Hardik who had found his form in the previous match, failed to deliver this time as he got out at 13 runs off 14 balls.

Shubman again clinched a handsome fifty off 30 balls in the 10th over hitting one boundary and taking a single on young Kumar Kartikeya's bowl. By attacking Kumar Kartikeya's first over of 16 runs, GT reached 84/2 in 10 overs.

Kartikeya learning from his first over, got the big fish Shubman in his first ball of the second over. Shubman scored 56 runs off 34 balls comprising seven fours and one six.

In quick succession, Piyush dismissed Vijay Shankar of 19 runs off 16 balls taking his second and the team's fourth wicket.

David Miller and Abhinav provided Gujarat much-needed partnership for the 5th wicket scoring 71 runs. First Abhinav brimmed runs against Piyush and then later Miller joined the party hitting Green for three biggies and conceding 22 runs.

Abhinav got out of Meredith's bowling trying to hit him on the leg side but was caught by Behrendorff on long off. However, miller did not stop, he continued to play his shots hitting Meredith for three sixes in the same over.

Tewatia scored quick runs by hitting Behrendorff with two sixes, After Miller got dismissed by Behrendorff in the Penultimate of the last over till then Gujarat reached the magical 200 mark. They posted 207/ 6 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 207/6 (Shubman Gill 56, David Miller 46; Piyush Chawla 2-34) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

