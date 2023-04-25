Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Besides, David Miller 46 off 22 balls, while Abhinav Manohar hit a quickfire 21-ball 42 as Gujarat Titans added 70 runs in the last four overs to go past the 200-run mark. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Fans React As Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Shubman Gill During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 207 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56, David Miller 46, Abhinav Manohar 42; Piyush Chawla 2/34).

