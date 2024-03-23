Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler attempted to hit MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot during a net session at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday ahead of the opening fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League.

RR franchise took to their official social media handle, X (formally Twitter) and shared a video of Buttler with a caption, "Buttler has 7 letters..."

https://x.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1771235279182893239?s=20

The England player finished the group stages of IPL 2023 with 392 runs in 14 matches, despite five ducks. Buttler hit four fifties in that season. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, collecting four hundreds and totaling 863 runs. Buttler's form helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final in the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old player has played 96 matches in his IPL career so far and scored 3223 runs at an average of 37.92 and at a strike rate of 148.32 with five tons and 19 fifties. The highest score in this tournament is 124 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Royals will kick off their IPL 2024 voyage against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the likes of Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger. (ANI)

