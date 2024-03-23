Ferrari put up a great challenge to Red Bull Racing as they clocked the best timings during the first day of the test rides. Sainz made his return to the circuit but it was Leclerc who made the headlines being the fastest of all. Still, the Dutchman Max Verstappen managed to pull out the impossible and grabbed the pole position in the Australian Grand Prix 2024. F1 2024: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position for Australian Grand Prix, Resurgent Carlos Sainz Also in Front Row.

He will enter Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix chasing a record-equalling 10th consecutive victory. Yet his drive on the day looked shaky. The Formula One world champion hasn’t been entirely at ease so far this weekend. It took until the final stage of qualifying at Albert Park for Verstappen to hit his stride as he beat Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to pole position by nearly three-tenths of a second.

A drama saw Perez drop three positions as he was penalized for interfering with Nico Hulkenberg, allowing Norris and Piastri to move up to the second grid. During the practice sessions, Verstappen and even other drivers found heat taking the tole, which means a two-stop race is expected, with the soft tyre unlikely to be used unless badly needed. The hard tyres are so valuable to teams that none have used either of their two sets per driver, leaving question marks over how they will hold up on the race day.

When is the 2024 Australian Grand Prix? Know Date, Time and Venue

The third race of the 2024 Formula One season will be held in Australia. The 2024 Australian Gran Prix will take place at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit and it will start at 9:30 AM on March 24, Indian Standard Time (IST). F1 2024: Alex Albon Takes Over Williams Teammate Logan Sargeant’s Car for Remainder of Australian Grand Prix.

Where to watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix Live on Television main race?

With racers taking on the circuit and expected close finishes, fans are looking for a live telecast of the Australian GP. Sadly, there is no official broadcaster available for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in India. expected

Where to watch live streaming online of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix main race?

While Fans cannot watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix Live on television, they can use live streaming to watch the intense race online. FanCode will provide live streaming of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).