Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni (37*) produced some classic vintage hitting in the final over, sending the crowd into a frenzy yet the game was gone much before his final over heroics.

Despite Dhoni going on a scoring spree, the DC bowlers were exceptional while defending 192.

Khaleel Ahmed scripted the narrative in favour of DC by dismissing the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra for 1 and 2, respectively.

Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryl Mitchell (34) tried to get things going for CSK with their 68-run stand. But Axar Patel provided the breakthrough by removing Mitchell. Mukesh Kumar swooped in from the other end to remove Rahane.

Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi struggled to add much-needed firepower to CSK's cause. Dhoni turned up and struck 20 runs off Anrich Nortje in the final over. However, DC's well-executed plan kept CSK away from victory.

Earlier in the innings, after winning the toss, the Delhi Capitals opted to bat first and their decision did not disappoint them.

Prithvi Shaw (43 runs from 27 balls) and David Warner (52 runs from 35 balls) opened for Delhi and formed a 93-run partnership to give the Capitals a fiery start.

The CSK bowlers were sloppy in the first powerplay and failed to bag any wickets in the first six overs.

Mustafizur Rahman made the first breakthrough of the match after he dismissed Warner in the 10th over. The Aussie batter slammed 5 fours and 3 overhead boundaries.

After the first dismissal, DC skipper Pant (51 runs from 32 balls) played a captain's knock to help his side give up a 192-run target.

CSK star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Shaw in the 11th over at a crucial time when the opener was in red-hot form. Shaw slammed 4 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

After the first two dismissals, Pant controlled the game. However, other DC batters like Mitchell Marsh (18 runs from 12 balls), and Tristan Stubbs (0 runs from 2 balls) did not last long in front of the Chennai bowling attack.

Matheesha Pathirana was on fire as he picked up crucial wickets to remove Marsh, and Stubbs in the 15th over.

The Sri Lanka pacer's third wicket came after he removed Pant in the 19th over. The DC skipper slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes.

In the end, Axar Patel (7 runs from 8 balls) and Abishek Porel (9 runs from 6 balls) were on the crease for the Capitals.

On the other hand, Pathirana scalped three wickets in his four-over spell and gifted only 31 runs. Meanwhile, Mustafizur and Jadeja picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Chennai needs to make 192 runs to win the game against Delhi.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 191/5 (David Warner 52, Rishabh Pant 51, Prithvi Shaw 43; Matheesha Pathirana 3-31) vs. Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

