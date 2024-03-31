The fan's wish finally came true during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match as veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni came out to bat for Chennai Super Kings. MSD played an unbeaten hand of 37* runs from 16 balls and smashed four fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. Dhoni played with a strike rate of 231.25 and once again showcased that he still has the same touch left in him. The fans on social media went crazy and came out with different reactions. Some of them are mentioned below: Rishabh Pant Recreates MS Dhoni’s Famous No Look Run Out During the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

'Vintage Dhoni'

'Thanks MS Dhoni'

'This is Enough Thala'

'Still the Same Beast'

LONG HAIR MS DHONI IS STILL THE SAME BEAST AFTER 20 YEARS. NOSTALGIA. pic.twitter.com/ypxK4rYLYh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 31, 2024

Hilarious

CSK fans looking at MS Dhoni's form pic.twitter.com/6H5tMJpYm9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2024

'He's Is a Freaking GOAT'

Man, CBI should do an enquiry over why is he playing this low?? No way, A guy who does farming for rest 10 months is the greatest finisher of this league even today at 42. He's is a freaking GOAT... 37*(16)💥#MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/79xUUtaHaR — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) March 31, 2024

'Take a Bow, MS Dhoni'

TAKE A BOW, MS DHONI...!!!!!! He is 42 years old and he came in tough situation for CSK and he smashed 37*(16) including 4 fours and 3 sixes against DC - DHONI, THE GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/T3wxqXpn5b — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2024

