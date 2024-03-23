Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Explosive half-centuries by Andre Russell and Phil Salt powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 208/7 in 20 overs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

Put to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a fine start as Phil Salt smacked Marco Jansen for three successives in the second over. However, on the last ball of the over, Sunil Narine, who was sent to open the batting, was run out for a duck. KKR was 23/1 in two overs.

This, however, opened the floodgates for some quick wickets, as pacer T Natrajan dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for seven after being caught by Marco Jansen, while the Indian also removed skipper Shreyas Iyer for a duck after he was caught by Pat Cummins. KKR was 32/3 in 3.5 overs.

Nitish Rana and Salt took KKR to a 50-run mark in 7.1 overs. Mayank Markande, however, dismissed Nitish for just nine as his reverse sweep attempt was caught by Rahul Tripathi at deep backward point. KKR had slipped to 51/4 in 7.3 overs.

Ramandeep Singh joined Salt at the crease. The right-hander attacked Cummins, smashing him for a four and six and dispatched Markande for a six. Halfway through the innings, KKR was 77/4, with Salt (36*) and Ramandeep (20*) unbeaten.

Ramandeep continued his onslaught, hitting Jansen for a four and six. KKR reached the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs. The duo brought up their 50-run stand in just 27 balls.

Salt-Ramandeep partnership was over, with skipper Cummins dismissing the latter and Markande taking a fine diving catch. Ramandeep was back in the hut for 35 in 17 balls, with afour and four sixes. KKR was 105/5 in 12.1 overs.

Salt reached his third IPL fifty in 38 balls, with three fours and three sixes. His entertaining knock ended at 40 balls for 54 runs, consisting of three fours and three sixes. Markande took his second wicket, while Jansen took a catch at deep midwicket. KKR was 119/6 in 13.5 overs.

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh were the fresh pair on the crease. Russell was at his aggressive best, smashing Markande for two sixes and then smoking Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two fours and a six in the 17th over.

KKR reached the 150-run mark in 16.3 overs and Russell-Rinku also recorded their 50-run stand in 22 balls.

Rinku-Russell continued to smoke KKR during death overs, with the duo taking 15 runs from Natrajan's 18th over.

Russell was in no mood to spare Bhuvneshwar, as in the 19th over, the pacer was smoked for two fours and two sixes, 26 runs in total. Russell reached his fifty in 20 balls, with two sixes and six sixes.

KKR reached the 200-run mark in 19 overs.

However, the 81-run partnership in 32 balls came to an end with Rinku being caught by Aiden Markram at long-on for 23 in 15 balls, with three fours. KKR was 200/7 in 19.1 overs.

KKR ended their innings at 208/7, with Russell unbeaten at 64 in 25 balls, with three fours and seven sixes and Mitchell Starc unbeaten at 6*.

Natrajan (3/32) and Markande (3/39) were the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Cummins got one wicket. (ANI)

