Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to square off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but the high-stakes fixture could be impacted by rain after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Tuesday evening for the next four days.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the rain arrived in Mumbai around 8 pm on Tuesday, and DC wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul's practice session was cut short as a result. By then, the Mumbai Indians had completed their session. For most of the evening, Mumbai experienced heavy downpours accompanied by dark clouds hovering over the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Bournemouth Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For EPL 2024-25 Match at Etihad Stadium.

If the fixture is ruled out, both teams would walk away with a single point, and everything will hinge on their final group stage fixture. Mumbai will host PBKS at their home venue on May 26, while DC will lock horns against Punjab on May 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently placed number four with seven wins (14 points) in their 12 games, whereas the Axar Patel-led side is at the fifth spot with 13 points in 12 games.

Also Read | PSL 2024 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)