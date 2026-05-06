Sports News | IPL 2026: DC Head Coach Hemang Badani Discusses Kuldeep's Form, Axar's Role After Loss to CSK

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani addressed his team's recent struggles and emphasised the need for improvement following their eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday night.

Badani reflected on the performances of key players, including Kuldeep Yadav and captain Axar Patel, while also stressing the importance of team cohesion in the final phase of the season.

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On Kuldeep Yadav's form, Badani acknowledged that the left-arm spinner had yet to hit his peak.

"I think it is more about someone finding their rhythm. He has not hit peak form yet and has not bowled at the speeds he normally does. But it is a matter of time. We have full faith in him," said Badani during the post-match press conference.

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Despite the struggles, the DC head coach remained optimistic, adding, "It's crunch time now, and we need to win all four games to have a chance to qualify."

Turning his attention to skipper Axar Patel, Badani praised his performance, especially with the ball.

"Axar is someone who has played at the highest level. He is a double World Cup winner. Players like him understand how to handle pressure. We have full faith in him," said Badani.

Reflecting on Axar's figures of 4 overs for 24 runs, he continued, "If we had scored 15 to 20 more runs, Sanju Samson wouldn't have been able to pace the innings the way he did."

Regarding DC's overall team performance, Badani did not single out any individual but instead highlighted the need for collective improvement.

"In one game, we scored 265 and could not defend. In another, we lost by one run. In this game, we lost 5 wickets. It's not about one person. As a team, we need to play better cricket. That is the reality," he said.

Badani acknowledged the inconsistencies across all departments, admitting that DC has failed to maintain balance.

"It has been inconsistent. One day, we bowl well but do not bat well. Another day, we bat well but fall short in another area. At this level, you need at least 60 to 70 per cent of your players contributing on a given day. That has been missing," Badani said.

With the season nearing its end, Badani emphasised the urgency and simplicity of the situation. "We all understand the situation. It is crunch time. We need to win 4 in 4. Everyone in the dressing room knows what is required. It is very simple now. Perform and finish."

CSK defeated DC by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC posted 155/7 in 20 overs, with a late 65-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (38) and Sameer Rizvi (40*) helping them reach a respectable total.

CSK's spinners, led by Noor Ahmed (2/22), Akeal Hosein (1/19), and pacer Gurjapneet Singh (1/29), dominated the DC batting line-up.

Chasing 156, CSK had a slow start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early. However, Sanju Samson (87* off 52 balls) and Kartik Sharma (41* off 31 balls) shared an unbroken 114-run partnership to guide CSK to victory with 15 balls to spare.

Samson's aggressive 50 off 32 balls and Sharma's finishing touch with a six and a boundary ensured CSK's comprehensive win, keeping their playoff hopes alive. CSK now sit sixth on the points table with five wins from 10 matches. (ANI)

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