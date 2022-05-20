Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Samson b Boult 2

Devon Conway lbw b Ashwin 16

Moeen Ali c Parag b McCoy 93

Narayan Jagadeesan c Parag b McCoy 1

Ambati Rayudu c Padikkal b Chahal 3

MS Dhoni c Buttler b Chahal 26

Mitchell Santner not out 1

Simarjeet Singh not out 3

Extras: (W-5) 5

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/85 3/88 4/95 5/146 6/146

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-44-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-32-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-28-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-2, Obed McCoy 4-0-20-2. More

