Sports News | Ireland Cricket Clubs Get Provisional Green Light to Resume Training

Dublin [Ireland], June 6 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has received provisional approval for club cricket to resume training in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"Limited cricket training will be able to resume once two key requirements are fulfilled, first the Irish Government / Northern Ireland Executive formally notify that their respective jurisdiction is moving to Phase 2 or Step 2, and second the cricket clubs undertake pre-opening protocol compliance measures and undertake training," Cricket Ireland said in an official statement.

"We are delighted that the hard work and collegiate approach taken to develop the protocols was met positively by sports and health authorities. My thanks to Cricket Ireland staff who led the development, research and consultation process, and to the Provincial Unions who have supported our detailed and deliberate approach," said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland.

"We will, through the Provincial Unions, help guide and educate clubs on what is required to comply with the safety protocols. We have approved the provision of signage and online education to commence immediately," he added.

"We anticipate some clubs will take longer than others in being able to restart activity, so we'll be putting further recommendations to the Cricket Ireland Board later this month to support clubs in implementing these protocols," he further said.

Earlier, Cricket Ireland had postponed their home series against New Zealand and Pakistan. (ANI)

