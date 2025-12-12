Dublin [Ireland], December 12 (ANI): Ireland all-rounder Sophie MacMahon has announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday, according to the ICC. The 28-year-old played 45 matches for her country. She last played a T20I match against Zimbabwe in July this year.

"It is a tough decision to decide to retire but I feel like the time is right for me. I have given so much of my life to cricket and representing my country in the sport I love will be something I'll always treasure. My dream as a child was to be a professional cricketer and I never believed that dream would come true, so I feel very fortunate," said MacMahon as quoted by ICC.

Also Read | Sophie MacMahon Retires: Ireland All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Sophie made her international debut for Ireland in an ODI game against England in 2017. The 28-year-old played 14 ODIs and picked up eight wickets at an economy of 5.54.

In T20Is, the 28-year-old all-rounder scalped 13 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 20.84. Her best T20I bowling performance came against Thailand, where she delivered an impressive spell of 2/13.

Also Read | James Anderson Appointed Lancashire Captain for Upcoming 2026 County Season.

"I'm extremely thankful to all the staff and coaches at Cricket Ireland for their support over the years, especially the support staff I worked with in the women's programme. I would also like to thank my family for their support and encouragement throughout my cricket journey.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've had while playing for Ireland, in particular the places I've got to visit and the people I've met. The best part about my journey has been my teammates along the way and I will miss being part of such an incredible squad - but I know I've made friends for life," added MacMahon.

MacMahon was one of seven players to receive the first-ever full-time playing contracts for Ireland Women in 2019. She will also step away from domestic representative cricket in the Evoke Super Series, but will continue playing club cricket for Leinster Cricket Club. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)