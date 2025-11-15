New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted that Punjab Kings (PBKS) should secure a reliable backup spinner to support Yuzvendra Chahal and an additional Indian fast bowler to complement Arshdeep Singh.

Speaking on JioStar's TATA IPL 2026 'Retention Preview' show, Irfan Pathan noted that Chahal being such a key spinner for Punjab Kings should have a reliable backup spinner to support the team's preparation. He also pointed out that while pacer Arshdeep Singh is irreplaceable, PBKS should have a backup Indian option.

"There are two important factors Punjab needs to consider ahead of the auction. Firstly, with Yuzvendra Chahal being such a key spinner, having a reliable backup spinner is crucial to support the team's preparation. Secondly, Arshdeep Singh is an exceptional player who bowls year-round, and while he's irreplaceable, it would be wise to have a backup Indian fast bowler for the squad," said JioStar expert Irfan Pathan.

Both Arshdeep and Chahal played a crucial part in Punjab's IPL 2025 campaign that saw them reach the finals, where they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While Arshdeep claimed 21 wickets, Chahal took 16 for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Subramaniam Badrinath shared his perspective on Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) retention strategy noting that while LSG have invested a heavy amount on captain Rishabh Pant, the move is justified as he can make a significant impact for them.

"LSG has invested Rs 27 crore in Rishabh Pant as their captain, and I believe that investment is justified. Pant didn't quite show his full potential last season, but he is still one of those players poised to make a significant impact in the IPL. He hasn't peaked yet, once he finds his form, he's definitely a player to watch. However, the real challenge for LSG lies with their bowling unit," said Badrinath on the 'Retention Preview' show. (ANI)

